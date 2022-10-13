Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

