TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

