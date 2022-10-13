The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

