The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

