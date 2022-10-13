The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.