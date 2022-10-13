The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

