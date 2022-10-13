Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.