Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

