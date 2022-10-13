UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2,955.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

