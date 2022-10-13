V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

