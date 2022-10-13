V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 133,215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 191,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

