V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.12 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $86.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

