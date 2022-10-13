V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.