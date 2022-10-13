V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.