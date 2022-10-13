V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.71.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.