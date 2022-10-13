V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,101 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

