Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

VUG stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.33 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

