Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.