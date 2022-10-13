Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.