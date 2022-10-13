Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

