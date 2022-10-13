Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

