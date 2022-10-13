Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

NYSE:CLR opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

