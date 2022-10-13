Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 287,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

