Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,713 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

