Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,391 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,145,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

