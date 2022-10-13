Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.