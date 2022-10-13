Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,721,081. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.