Versor Investments LP Has $786,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 239.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

