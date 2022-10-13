Versor Investments LP Has $812,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.