Versor Investments LP Has $823,000 Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.