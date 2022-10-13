Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

