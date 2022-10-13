Versor Investments LP Invests $817,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.
In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
