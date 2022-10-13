Versor Investments LP Invests $817,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.