Versor Investments LP Makes New $768,000 Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

