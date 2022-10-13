Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

