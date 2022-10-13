Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,328 shares of company stock valued at $146,629 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJW opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

