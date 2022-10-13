Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,551 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

