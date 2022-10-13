Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 20,400 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.