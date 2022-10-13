Versor Investments LP Sells 1,164 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 117.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

