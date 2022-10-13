Versor Investments LP Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

