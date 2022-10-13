Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

