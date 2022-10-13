Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

