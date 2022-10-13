Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

NYSE V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.25. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

