Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,979 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vistra by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Vistra by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 850,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vistra by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

