Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 13,429 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

TAP opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

