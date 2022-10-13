Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,500,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $302.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.62 and a 1 year high of $559.02.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
