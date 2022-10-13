Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 122,087 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

