Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 15,490 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,286 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

