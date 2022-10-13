Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 241,419 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Oatly Group worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oatly Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at 2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.16 and its 200 day moving average is 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 2.37 and a 52-week high of 15.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.