Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

