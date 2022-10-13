Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

